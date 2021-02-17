Adam Sandler Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Happy Gilmore'

Adam Sandler is celebrating a big movie milestone. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of his film, Happy Gilmore, which released on Feb. 16, 1996.

Sandler hit the green for the occasion, and shared the video with his fans.

"OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens," he said in the clip, before giving a shout-out to co-star Christopher McDonald, who played his onscreen rival. "Shooter McGavin, this one’s for you!"

"Happy loves you all!" Sandler captioned his post. "Thanks for everything!"

McDonald shared his hilarious -- and in-character -- response on his Instagram.

"It's all about the short game," he said. "Drive for the show, putt for the dough."

Ben Stiller, who had a small cameo in Happy Gilmore, also responded to Sandler's video. "That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore," he wrote on Twitter. "Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her 'golden years.'"

ET was on set for Sandler's memorable fight scene with Bob Barker in the 1996 movie. See more in the video below.