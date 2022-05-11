Adam Sandler's Daughter Has Star-Studded Bat Mitzvah With Guests Jennifer Aniston and Charlie Puth

Adam Sandler’s 13-year-old daughter, Sunny, had some big stars on hand as she celebrated her bat mitzvah! In a TikTok video, shared by user lilah.newkirk, Kid Cudi’s "Day 'n' Nite" plays as Peyton List, Taylor Lautner, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston all pose with an oversized stuffed Smarties candy.

The TikToker also holds up the candy while Halsey and Charlie Puth take the stage.

In the background of the video, the dance floor is lit up in various colors and the guests are dressed to the nines. Sandler even traded in his casual street style for a suit.

Sunny took to the comments on TikTok, writing, "Viral," under the video. The user replied, "YOUR BAT MITZVAH IS FAMOUS."

Also in attendance was Sandler’s good friend, David Spade, and his daughter, Harper.

The Joe Dirt star shared a picture of him and Harper dressed up for the event. “Harper crushing it before our friends bat mitzvah rager. My shirt got a bit john travolta in all the chaos. 🥳🕺,” the comedian wrote.

The parents of Sandler’s Grown Ups co-star, the late Cameron Boyce, were also on hand at the event. Victor and Lily Boyce sat at the table with Cameron’s Jessie co-stars, Peyton List and Karan Brar.

“Good times! Sunny Sandler’s Bat Mitzvah,” Victor captioned a selfie featuring the Disney Channel stars.

Sandler is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for his daughters. In 2019, the comedian had a bat mitzvah for his older daughter, Sadie -- and Adam Levine was on the guest list.

"He's just such a good dude," Sandler told ET at the time about getting the singer to perform. "I texted him, he responded right away, and said, 'Yeah, I'll come by.'"

"He grew up out here, he used to go to bar mitzvahs at this place we did it at, and he swung by, did three songs and the crowd, of every age, was going crazy -- kids, adults. My mother was horny," Sandler joked.