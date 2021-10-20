Adele Has Date Night With Rich Paul at NBA Game After Confirming Their Relationship

Adele and Rich Paul had a courtside date night! The two stepped out on Tuesday to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in L.A.

The 33-year-old singer looked glamorous in brown leather pants and a matching top, which she paired with a coordinating Louis Vuitton coat.

Meanwhile, her 39-year-old agent beau sported gray pants, a black turtleneck and a jacket to the game, which saw the Lakers fall 121-114 to the Warriors while celebs including Justin Bieber, Usher, Kevin Hart, Jack Nicholson, Sabrina Ionescu, Saweetie and Floyd Mayweather watched on.

"Adele and Rich Paul were chatting the whole night and seemed very close," an eyewitness tells ET of the couple's date night. "Both were very engaged in the game!"

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This isn't the first game the pair have attended a game together. In fact, they first sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended a NBA finals game together in Phoenix, Arizona. After the sporting event, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.

"They had their eyes on each other almost as much as they did on the game!" the eyewitness said. "They were laughing and cheering and having a great time."

Weeks later, the duo stepped out together again, this time for a dinner date at the Los Angeles restaurant Otium. Adele sported a black turtleneck and plaid mini skirt for the night out, while her beau opted for jeans and a hoodie.

In September, the pair went Instagram official when Adele posted a pic of them at NBA star Anthony Davis' wedding to Marlen P. Rich is the Lakers player's agent.

The next month, Adele spoke about her relationship for the first time in an interview with Vogue.

"We're very happy. And I didn't get dragged along to the [basketball game the other night] because that's his line of work. I was like, 'We're going to the game,'" she told the magazine. "I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it."

Rich, she said, handles her fame very well, unlike other men she dated following her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo.

"I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together," she explained. "Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows. He's great. He's so f**king funny. He's so smart, you know."

"Rich just incredibly arrived," the "Easy on Me" singer added. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."