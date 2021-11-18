Adele Releases Long-Awaited 4th Studio Album, '30'

The 30 era is finally here -- Adele's new album has dropped!

The GRAMMY-winning songstress shared her fourth studio album on Friday, her first since 2015's 25. If that math seems a little dicey, don't worry about it. Adele is here with a collection of soon-to-be chart-toppers that are sure to soothe your weary heart.

Since officially announcing the album last month, Adele has been candid about how much of it was created and evolved amidst her split from husband Simon Konecki -- the pair finalized their divorce in March. She shared the 30 release date in a lengthy, reflective social media post, admitting that the finished product of new album isn't anything close to what she'd originally envisioned creating after the success of 25.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually," Adele wrote. "I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way,” she continued. "I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life... I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then, and this album narrates it."

Stream it now:Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Adele previewed some of the new tracks from 30 during her recent CBS special, Adele: One Night Only, during which she opened up about the tumultuous last few years of her life spent crafting the new album as she dismantled her marriage.

"My friends would always say 'hold on,' like I am saying in the verse," she explained of the track fittingly titled "Hold On." "It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it."

"It's a process -- the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn't really a plan that I had when I became a mom," she added. "Also trying to, like, move forward but, like, with intention, not just trying to get out of it for no reason. Then my feet hurt from walking through all of that concrete."

See more from the special in the video below. 30 is available now.