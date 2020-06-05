Adele Stuns in a Little Black Dress While Thanking Fans For Birthday Wishes

Adele turned 32 on Tuesday, and the birthday girl celebrated with a rare Instagram post that left fans stunned.

The acclaimed songstress flaunted her svelte figure in a gorgeous little black dress while thanking her friends and fans for their love and well wishes on her special day.

"Thank you for the birthday love," the "Send My Love" songstress captioned the cute pic. "I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

"I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she added. "2020 okay bye thanks."

Fans first started noticing Adele's physical transformation when the notoriously private star shared a picture of herself at Drake's birthday party in October.

She surprised fans again in December when she posted some sultry Christmas snapshots that showed off her slimmer physique, and she subsequently stole the spotlight with her appearance at JAY-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party in February.

The post comes as fans eagerly await new music from the English songstress, who said back in February than fans could expect to hear new music "in September." However, it remains unclear whether or not the coronavirus pandemic has impacted that music time frame.

Check out the video below for more on the singer's fitness transformation and healthier lifestyle.