'Agents of SHIELD' Season 7 Trailer Reveals a Major HYDRA Twist

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.are heading back in time in season 7, to save the world -- and their oldest foe?

The trailer for the ABC super series debuted on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the adventures through history that the team is poised for in their final season, as they fight to save space and time from the Chronicoms.

The clip picks up in 1931 New York City, where a group of policemen go head-to-head with the odd otherworldly beings, not taking the threat seriously until it's far too late.

"What do you want?" the last cop left standing pleads, as the Chronicoms stand over him with a futuristic device.

The unsettling answer? "Your face."

Check out the rest of the trailer below, which includes some epic fights, ominous threats and the most startling historical development of all -- when Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) comes to a major realization: "So you're saying, to save S.H.I.E.L.D...."

"We have to save HYDRA," a newly resurrected Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) answers.

ET exclusively debuted the S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 poster last week. The epic key art, from artist Kyle Lambert, shows each member of the team outfitted in different types of retro gear, alongside an image of a shuttle launch, an early automobile and a '50s-style diner, as well as the team's time-hopping Zephyr One ship.

Coulson looks dapper in a fedora and trenchcoat, while Daisy and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) sport mid-1900s fashions and hairstyles -- with Simmons channeling Captain America: The First Avenger–era Peggy Carter in a big way.

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) appear to be costumed for later decades -- with Yo-Yo looking '70s-ish and May appearing uncharacteristically formal in a dress and jewelry -- while Deke (Jeff Ward) is giving off major Josh Brolin-in-Goonies vibes. Mack (Henry Simmons) and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) are also pictured alongside their teammates, but with fewer context clues in their ensembles.

ABC

ET spoke with Bennet at the premiere of her animated film, Abominable, at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, where she opened up about saying goodbye to the show and her character after seven seasons.

"I think they did a really good job with the ending," she said. "It was really sad to say goodbye to those characters... It feels like a bit of a graduation."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

See more in the video below.