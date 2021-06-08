'AGT' Golden Buzzer Singer Nightbirde Drops Out of Competition to Focus on Her Cancer Battle

America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde has stepped down from the competition. The songstress revealed on Monday that she is exiting the season to focus on her cancer battle.

The talented singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during the second night of season 16 auditions, with an original tune titled "It's Okay." She also revealed at the time that she was still fighting cancer, and was given a two percent chance of survival.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to reveal that her health has "taken a turn for the worse," and she's decided to leave the competition to devote her energy into fighting her illness.

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding," she shared in her post, alongside a somber black-and-white snapshot of herself sitting in her bed. "What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

"Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention," she continued. "I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

Nightbirde concluded, "Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams."

In her inspiring AGT audition, Nightbirde wowed the judges with her original, uplifting tune, which details this past year of her life -- including her battle with cancer, and her realization that it's important for people to know that "we're so much more than the bad things that happen to us."

AGT judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum both shared their well-wishes for Nightbirde on Instagram, reposting her original message with kind words of their own.

"Here’s to planning for a bright future @_nightbirde. ✨Your energy, your smile, and your amazing voice will be missed at the #agt live shows, but we’re rooting for you and your big dreams!" Vergara wrote.

Klum shared, "@_nightbirde we will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows. The entire #AGT family loves you and we’re all rooting for you ❤️❤️❤️"

America's Got Talent wrapped up its auditions round on July 20, and the live shows are set to kick off Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.