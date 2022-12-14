Al Roker Brought to Tears During 'Today' Hosts' Holiday Caroling Surprise After Hospital Release

Al Roker is feeling the love this holiday season. The beloved weatherman got the surprise of a lifetime when the Today staff, all wearing Santa hats, and his co-hosts lined up in front of his home to bring him a little cheer by singing "Jingle Bells."

Roker, who came out with a cane, was clearly emotional as he answered the door alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the 68-year-old morning show personality. Roker was recently released from the hospital after a series of health issues. The weatherman was hospitalized in November due to an issue with blood clots in his lungs and leg. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

While he was able celebrate getting out of the hospital in time for Thanksgiving, a source told ET that he "went back to the hospital" after the holiday.

In the wake of his illness, Roker missed hosting both the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, which made this caroling surprise all the more special!

"It’s impressive you did that without a prompter," he joked to Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the TV team of their caroling skills.

Jokes aside, the grand gesture brought tears to Roker's eyes. "I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so, so very much. And all these faces, it's just, it means the world to me and to our family," he shared. "My Deborah, who has just been my rock. I just thank you so much. I really appreciate it and I guess -- new contestant for America's Got Talent. You got that going for you."

Kotb responded, "We love you so much, Al. Every, single person couldn't wait to come out here and sing to you."

The group then began to sing "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and replaced "I'll" with "Al." Roker replied, "I love you more than you could ever know."

On Monday's Today, Roker gave a health update to viewers from his home. "It's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet. You know, I've had my share of surgeries," he shared. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."