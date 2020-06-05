Al Roker Guest Stars on 'The Blacklist': Watch the 'Today' Co-Host's Cameo (Exclusive)

The Blacklist celebrates its 150th episode with a special guest: Al Roker.

The Today co-host and weather anchor drops by Friday's milestone hour on NBC's long-running crime thriller, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from the episode. Roker plays himself.

In the first look from the episode, titled "Roy Cain," the 65-year-old television personality sits with Raymond Reddington (James Spader) as he lays down the law, threatening to take his "guaranteed contract" elsewhere if Reddington isn't reinstated.

"Is it so wrong to reinstate a man with a questionable character in exchange for, say, keeping a client with an unquestionable one?" Roker asks. "Reinstate him or I'll walk and take my guaranteed contract with me."

Reddington, meanwhile, finds the entire situation entertaining, regaling about a time he lost a ton of money to Roker on a gambling spree.

"I once lost a bundle of money to Al thinking he was bluffing during a hand of seven-card stud. He has the sweetest, most childlike face but my guy, Al, is as serious as a heart attack," Reddington says, before dropping one of Roker's signature Today show lines. "But don't take my word for it. Talk it over with your client, see what's happening in his neck of the woods."

On Tuesday, The Blacklist revealed that its makeshift season seven finale will be partially animated due to the coronavirus shutdown, which forced filming to halt midway through the episode.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.