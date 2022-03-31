Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 'Overwhelmingly Excited' About Expecting Their 7th Child, Source Says

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin couldn't be happier about the prospect of their growing family! The Mom Brain host is pregnant with her seventh child, and the whole family is excited to meet the new addition.

A source tells ET, "Hilaria and Alec are overwhelmingly excited about her pregnancy news."

'The kids love being part of a big family and can't wait to meet their new sibling," the source says. "They feel like they're a big team."

The source adds that "Hilaria and Alec are doing great and absolutely love being parents. The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is overjoyed."

The couple echoed these sentiments in a statement they shared with ET on Tuesday, in which they explained, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home -- that we're a good team."

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" the couple added.

Hilaria, 38, also shared the happy news on Instagram, writing in part, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.

Next to the caption was a video of Hilaria sitting on the floor, as she is showered with hugs and kisses from her children after sharing the news. While the little "Baldwinitos" shower their mommy with affection, Alec, 63, smiles in the background.

Baby number seven will join siblings Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.