Alec Baldwin Is Told Halyna Hutchins Died in New Police Video From 'Rust' Shooting Investigation

The investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust was thrust into the spotlight again on Monday when the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office released a deluge of previously unseen footage, photos and interviews related to tragic incident.

Along with bodycam footage of officers on the scene, shortly after the fatal accident, authorities also released footage from their interview with Alec Baldwin at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, where he was first informed that Hutchins had died from her injuries.

In the police video, Baldwin can be seen talking on his phone before the interview, and expressing, "You have no idea how unbelievable and how strange this is."

When the interview begins, Baldwin is read his Miranda warning, and asks if he's being charged with anything. Investigators ask Baldwin to recount everything that happened leading up to the shooting, and he explains repeatedly how the gun was supposed to be cold.

Baldwin told investigators that people weren't standing in safety locations because it was believed the gun was unloaded.

Baldwin is also shown a photo of the projectile that shot Hutchins, went through her and wound up injuring director Joel Souza. "That's a bullet," Baldwin says in disbelief. "That's a bullet. As I suspected, somebody put a live round in the gun."

"I’m so sickened by this," Baldwin says. "That a bullet passed through this girl’s body. And she’s in critical condition in the hospital right now, and I fired the gun. And you don’t think I feel really s**t about that? I do."

The interview continues as Baldwin and investigators continue to discuss the nature of dummy rounds, how the scene was supposed to be filmed, and his experience with shooting guns on set in the past.

It is toward the end of the interview when investigators inform Baldwin that Hutchins has died of her injuries. The actor sits in stunned silence with his hand over his mouth in shock for some time before asking if he can go call his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, released a statement to ET on Tuesday regarding the Sheriff's Department's release of the materials.

“Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation. The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly and did not have control over any production issues that were identified in the OSHA report," the statement shares. "Additionally, the interviews and affidavits disclosed today continue to corroborate Mr. Baldwin’s description of the events—including an affidavit from the Detective stating that the cameraman, who was standing next to Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Souza at the time of the accident, confirmed that Mr. Baldwin was 'very careful' with guns on the set."

Halyna Hutchins husband, Matthew Hutchins, also released a statement through his lawyer, Brian Panish, expressing concern over the release of the documents, particularly with regard to sensitive images of his late wife: "We were surprised by the decision of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to release such a large amount of evidence today given that the investigation is still ongoing and active. For this reason, we are not going to comment on the material released except to say we hope the press will exercise discretion in how they use the graphic images and videos of the fatal events of Oct 21, 2021."

With regard to the release, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office told ET, "The release of existing records related to the Rust shooting incident was based on public records requests to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office."