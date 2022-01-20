Alec Baldwin Sued By Family of Slain Marine for Defamation

Alec Baldwin is facing a defamation lawsuit from a family member of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.

In legal documents obtained by ET, Baldwin is being sued by the family of Rylee McCollum who was one of 13 marines killed outside of Afghanistan's international airport during a bombing on Aug. 26, 2021, amidst the United States military's efforts to help evacuate military, civilian and Afghan nationals out of the country during the Taliban takeover. He was 20.

According to court docs, Baldwin found the Marine’s sister, Roice McCollum, on Instagram and sent her a check for $5,000 to be given to her brother's widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby.

Earlier this month, however, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice of participating in the riots at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the complaint, the 63-year-old actor allegedly called her an "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in a private Instagram direct message. His alleged DM to her came after Roice posted a photo she took on Jan. 6, 2021 at the Washington Monument, writing, "Throwback 😝🤘🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲."

"Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?" Baldwin allegedly commented under Roice’s photo. "When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter."

Baldwin allegedly went on to repost her photos from the demonstration to his Instagram account, telling Roice, "I reposted your photo. Good luck."

While Roice admitted in the docs to attending a protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, she said she did not participate in the riots that followed and has been cleared after an interview with the FBI.

Roice went on to claim that since Baldwin shared her photos on his Instagram page, she, her sister, Cheyenne, and Crayton have received "hostile, aggressive, hateful" messages on social media, and went on to call the actor's comments, "false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive."

Roice and her family members are seeking damages of at least $25 million for alleged defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit is the latest in litigation against Baldwin, who is currently being sued in the wake of the fatal Rust shooting.

Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician on the set of Rust as well as armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and others are suing Baldwin and the film's production over the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.