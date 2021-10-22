Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Co-Star and More Pay Tribute to Halyna Hutchins After Fatal Prop Gun Discharge

Stars, directors, screenwriters and more are honoring Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of the film Rust after a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was also hospitalized.

The sheriff’s department in Sante Fe, New Mexico, confirmed to ET on Thursday evening that Baldwin was in fact the one who fired the prop gun which lead to the fatal accident. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital. Souza, 48, was receiving emergency medical care after being transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center in Santa Fe.

The sheriff’s department tells ET, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

Prior to Rust, Hutchins had worked on films such as Archenemy, Darlin', Blindfire and The Mad Hatter. She was 42.

As news broke of her death, many in the industry, including actors Elijah Wood, Joe Manganiello, Patricia Arquette, and more, took to social media to honor the cinematographer's legacy and to discuss the tragic accident that took her life. A slew of stars, including Zendaya, Amy Schumer, Ava DuVernay and Ellen Pompeo, all shared photo tributes in remembrance of the cinematographer.

Rust actress Frances Fisher posted a photo of her and Hutchins, along with a lengthy message. "Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna - I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room," she began her post. "I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. ✨ There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. 🙏🏽 In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you."

Here are some more social media tributes for Hutchins, as well as Debra Messing's tweet in defense of Baldwin, her former Will & Grace co-star.

It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him . He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families. https://t.co/dsUxsofs3F — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

This is just so horrific and disturbing. 🤦🏽‍♀️😩💔Every time I’ve been on sets with guns the protocol is SO strict. We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber.



How did this happen?? #HalynaHutchins https://t.co/qjvoRGbjr8 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 22, 2021

Sending so much love to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. What a truly terrible and dreadful accident. pic.twitter.com/QFKDY8wFBx — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to that young Armorer, the entire Cast and Crew of ‘Rush’. Especially thinking of those that are traumatized by the accident, injured, and particularly to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins. — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) October 22, 2021

Here’s the thread about Halyna that I posted last year when we released the movie.



I was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her. ❤️ https://t.co/FgorxuqwMv — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins - this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

I loved Halyna Hutchins’ work so much. It’s not only a tragic loss for cinema but to so many of you I know who worked with her. You and her family are all in my thoughts tonight. I’m heartbroken for you all. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 22, 2021

This is awful, love to all who knew Halyna Hutchins ❤️ https://t.co/2K4vDeVav5 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) October 22, 2021

As for the film itself, Rust is a Western about a 13 year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880's Kansas. The boy is forced to go on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.