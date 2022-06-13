Alex Rodriguez Kisses Kathryne Padgett During PDA-Filled Night Out in Capri

Alex Rodriguez had enough kisses to go around for model Kathryne Padgett in Italy over the weekend! The former MLB star and the fitness influencer were captured sharing a smooch during a night out at Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, Italy. The same evening, the pair was spotted hitting the dance floor.

Rodriguez, 46, and Padgett, 25, may have spent the weekend cozied up, but they are just keeping it casual. A source tells ET that the two “are dating but are not exclusive.”

BACKGRID

The source adds, “They are just having fun.”

Padgett shared a series of pictures from Capri on her Instagram. “Italian summer nights,” she captioned the photo carousel.

BACKGRID

The former New York Yankee appeared in the lead image that features him, Padgett and additional friends posing on a yacht. Rodriguez appears again in an aerial shot that shows him sitting next to the model with his arm wrapped around her back, while they chat with a group.

courtesy photo

In additional pictures obtained by ET, Rodriguez and Padgett are all smiles as they pose with a friend and take a selfie in front of the Italian sunset.

courtesy photo

Although he's been spotted with Padgett, Rodriguez’s time in Capri is also a family affair. According to the source, the former athlete's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and their two daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, were there as well.

On Monday, A-Rod shared a picture of him and his daughters from their trip. “Look who showed up in Capri? Lucky guy❤️ #girldad #capri,” he captioned the photo of him, Natasha and Ella posing on a boat.

In his Instagram Stories, Rodriguez also documented a sunset cruise he took with his daughters.