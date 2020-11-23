Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear Looks Unrecognizable After Cutting Off His Long Hair

Alicia Silverstone's son, Bear, decided it was time for a change! The 9-year-old son of Silverstone and her ex, Christopher Jarecki, cut off his lengthy locks in a video that his proud mom posted to her Instagram over the weekend.

"What are we doing right now?" Silverstone asks Bear.

"Cutting my hair," he replies.

"Why?" she asks.

"I have no idea," he says, laughing.

Bear admits to being "very" nervous in the clip before his hair is put into pigtails and chopped off. He ends up having a very short, cropped 'do, which is gelled and styled, totally transforming his look.

"Yes, it’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up 😭💔" Silverstone captioned the video. "I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second."

The Clueless star went on to note that Bear has loved his long locks, saying, "The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes. ❤️"

Back in September, Silverstone shared a photo of Bear with his hair in a messy bun, noting that her son had been the victim of bullying due to his long tresses while on a bus ride to surf camp.

"After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, 'Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,'" she recalled. "That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long."

Fans first started asking about Bear's hair after Silverstone, a noted animal rights activist, shared a video last week urging fans to adopt a turkey this Thanksgiving. In the clip, Bear appears with his new short 'do.