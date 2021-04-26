All-Star 'Real Housewives' Are Filming Mash-Up Vacation Series for Peacock! Find Out the Cast

Bravo confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday:



The ladies are already documenting their girls' getaway on Instagram, posting plenty of FOMO-inducing photos, starting with private jet pics while en route to their tropical destination.

There's also no shortage of bikini snaps, as the women settle in to their stay.

Plus, Teresa and Ramona shared sneak peeks at the group's luxe accommodations:

A source previously told ET this series was a longtime dream for Bravo, which got sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Some women were contacted in late 2019/early 2020 to test the temperature on the idea.

"The trips are always the most memorable part of any season of Housewives, so it makes total sense they'd want to do this," the source noted. "If the women want to do it is another question."

Well, it seems like they did, and there could be more mash-ups in the future. ET's source said the original idea would be to repeat this format with new women in new locations if successful.

This Real Housewives mash-up series will be Peacock's first original Housewives show, but past seasons of every city are currently streaming on the platform.