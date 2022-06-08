All the Details on Todd and Julie Chrisley's House Arrest After Being Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

The Chrisleys are under house arrest as they await sentencing. After being found guilty in their tax fraud trial, Todd and Julie Chrisley's bond conditions changed to include house confinement and electronic monitoring.

"After the verdict was read, the judge changed the bond on both of the Chrisleys," legal expert Julie Rendelman told ET. "First, they are now on home confinement although they can go out for doctors' visits and the like."

According to the couple's bond condition form, which was obtained by ET, Todd and Julie will be restricted to their residence at all times except for employment, education, religious service, health treatment, attorney visits, court appearances, court-ordered obligations, or other activities as pre-approved by the Court or probation officer.

Rendelman noted that "there is also electronic monitoring, which is controlled by probation."

Per the bond condition form, the couple must pay all or part of the costs of the Location Monitoring Program based upon their ability to pay as determined by the probation officer.

On top of all of that, Rendelman said, "one of the biggest things that changed is that any spending for either of them over $1,000 they must inform probation," something that she imagines will not be "an easy task for the Chrisleys, considering their previous spending habits."

The spending condition, she said, is one that she's "never seen as a recommendation as part of a bond."

The couple's bond conditions come after a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

"What they basically did is they provided fraudulent documents to financial institutions in order to procure those loans," Rendelman explained to ET. "The way that the federal government was able to prove this case was not just based on those actual documents, it was based on emails, text messages between the Chrisleys along with one of the cooperators who came forward to tell the government what the Chrisleys had done."

The jury also convicted Todd and Julie and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, of a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS. The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion, and Peter was found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys’ company. The jury also found Julie guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Following the guilty verdict, Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, said that "both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal."

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans," the statement read. "They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

The couple shares Grayson, 16, Savannah, 24, and Chase, 26. Todd is also dad to Kyle, 30, and Lindsie, 32, from his first marriage. Todd and Julie are additionally caretakers of Todd's 78-year-old mother, Faye.

Todd, Julie and Peter are set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 and are facing up to 30 years in prison, though Rendelman does not believe they'll receive a sentence near the maximum.

"The judge has incredible latitude in terms of what the appropriate sentence is for both Todd and Julie Chrisley. He can sentence them up to 30 years, but it's very unlikely that [they] will face a sentence anywhere near that," she said. "There is a sentencing guideline that he will review in deciding as to what is appropriate. Both the defense and the government will provide their take to the judge to try to sway the judge into a sentencing that is the most appropriate based on which side you're hearing from."