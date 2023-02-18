Allison Holker Thanks Fans in First Video Message Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker's first video since Stephen "tWitch" Boss' tragic death is a message to fans who have supported her through this very "challenging and emotional" period in her family's life.

The 34-year-old widow of the famed DJ took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a 1 minute, 43-second video in which she opened up about coming away inspired by all the lovely messages fans have shared following Boss' death.

"I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life, and it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration," she said to start the video. "He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people."

She continued, "It's going to feel al little bit different. But we know that that’s our purpose. And we’ll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember the we can still move from there."

Holker implored fans to continue to move and choose love and kindness.

"I will always be there for you guys," she added. "I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us. So thank you, and I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world, and continue to move from there. We love you guys."

Ellen DeGeneres quickly chimed showing support in the comments section writing, "His Light is still so bright. So is yours."

The emotional video comes a week after Holker, DeGeneres and approximately 500 friends and family members gathered in Los Angeles for Boss' Celebration of Life.

There were a number of moving speeches and tributes delivered in honor of the late DJ. Boss' wife was among those who spoke, as did their 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Fowler. The family's pastor, Joe Smith, hosted the ceremony.

DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, comedian-host Loni Love and So You Think You Can Dance's Jeff Thacker also attended, as well as many of Boss' friends from SYTYCD and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boss, who was laid to rest at a private funeral last month, died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He's survived by his wife of nearly a decade and their three children -- Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.