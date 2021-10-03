Amal Clooney Jokes George Clooney Has Been 'Teaching Pranks' to Their Kids in Quarantine (Exclusive)

George Clooney is making sure to teach his kids the truly important life lessons amid the global lockdowns.

The two-time Oscar winner and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, classed up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming drama The Tender Bar, and the couple spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about how they've been holding up over the past year and a half with their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

"It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world," George explained. "So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

According to Amal, George has been a "great" teacher. But what exactly does a world-famous movie star teach his two young, precious kids?

"He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being," she quipped. "But we'll see if it develops."

"Well, I think those can really pay off over time," George interjected.

With Hollywood slowly but surely cranking back up to full speed after a cautious return amid the pandemic, and international crisis befitting a respected human rights lawyer never really slowing down at all, it begs the question how the pair manage to balance their personal and professional lives when each take up such a significant portion of their time and attention.

"It's probably like many families where both parents work," Amal shared. "I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky."

As for The Tender Bar -- directed by George and starring Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd -- the drama hits select theaters Dec. 17, and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.