Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has taken the first step to get out of her conservatorship after almost nine years.

ET can confirm the 35-year-old actress filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate in California's Ventura County Superior Court. According to Page Six, who was first to report this, on Tuesday Bynes also filed a capacity declaration, which is a requirement in California for all conservatorship cases, meaning there must be updated records about Bynes' mental state from either a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner.

A hearing for Bynes' petition is scheduled for March 22.

Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, confirmed the news to ET, and told People, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Additionally, ET has reached out to Bynes' reps for comment.

The What I Like About You star has been under a conservatorship since August 2013. The move meant her mother, Lynn Bynes, gained legal control of her daughter -- from her personal and medical decisions to financial affairs. The actress was 27 at the time the conservatorship was initiated.

Bynes was placed on conservatorship after several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold. Bynes had previously admitted she had been "on drugs" during her headline-making behavior years ago. She also tweeted in 2014 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes turned 35 last April, and Esquibias told ET at the time that Bynes was doing well and leading a quiet life. Her lawyer noted that she was living near the beach, attending school and working toward earning a bachelor's degree.

Bynes last gave fans an update on her life in May 2020 when she took to Instagram and shared that she had been in a two-month treatment program.

The actress posted that she was getting her bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), working on her clothing line and was engaged to Paul Michael.

The May 2020 post came weeks after Esquibias told ET in a statement that Bynes was not pregnant after she gushed about her "baby on board" in since-deleted Instagram posts.

"Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility. She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well," the statement read.

Bynes' filing comes less than four months after Britney Spears had her 13-year conservatorship terminated.