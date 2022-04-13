Amanda Bynes Releases New Song With Fiancé Paul Michael Weeks After Conservatorship Ends

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have dropped a new song. On Wednesday, the Amanda Show star shared the track, “DIAMONDS” on her official Instagram account. “DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael,” she captioned the video.

The bass-heavy song starts with Michael rapping, before Bynes makes her introduction almost a minute in. “Diamonds, diamonds diamonds on my neck on my wrist. Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fish all wet,” the 36-year-old raps before Michael takes over.

Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells ET that the actress and Michael recorded the song during the pandemic. "Amanda is creative and playful," he says. "She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shut down of the pandemic. She is now able to share it with her fans."

“DIAMONDS” comes almost a month after Bynes was released from her conservatorship after nearly a decade. In March, a Ventura County Superior Court judge in California terminated the conservatorship. The What I Like About You actress was under the conservatorship on and off since 2013.

Following the news, Bynes told ET that she is looking forward to completing school and developing a fragrance. "I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development,” the She’s The Man actress explained, adding, “I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance."

On top of the new single and her continued education, a source tells ET that Bynes is enjoying freedom. "Amanda is very happy and has been enjoying her freedom,” the source says.