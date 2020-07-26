Amanda Kloots Puts on a 'Brave Face' as She Prepares to Move Following Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is starting her next chapter, but making sure to honor her late husband along the way. The fitness instructor revealed on Instagram on Friday that she's preparing to move out of Zach Braff's guest house and into the Los Angeles home she and Nick Cordero had bought together.

Braff shared in May that Cordero and Kloots had been staying in his guest house for the last seven months while they tried to find a home in Los Angeles following their move from New York City. It seems the couple were able to find a place before Cordero was admitted to the hospital in March. He died on July 5, following 95 days in the ICU battling complications from coronavirus.

"Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face. These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together. I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong," Kloots wrote on Friday. "I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now. I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."

The mom of one shared the following day that she was feeling overwhelmed by grief.

"This. This is what grief feels like at the moment. I’m just voicing -it in case anyone can relate," she captioned an illustration of an astronaut floating in space. "It’s important to voice grief, I’ve learned, for me. It’s ok. It’s weird. It’s ok. Grief is weird, it’s horrible, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. I feel like I’m in outer space, drifting alone, but in a protective suit. The current soundtrack is Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys. It’s playing as I’m floating."

Kloots has received support from friends and followers both during Cordero's coronavirus battle and after his death.

Braff revealed earlier this month that the last thing Cordero texted him was "to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis." "

"I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life," he wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."