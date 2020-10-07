Amanda Kloots Shares How Son Elvis Kissed Her Phone While Watching Footage of Late Dad Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots, has shared a heartwarming story about how the couple’s son, Elvis, started kissing her phone while watching videos of his late father. Cordero died on Sunday following a three-month battle with the coronavirus. He was 41.

On Thursday, Kloots took to Instagram to share “the cutest” moment, adding how it “just melted” her heart.

"I was showing Elvis videos of Nick, and this one video was Nick talking, like leaving a voicemail message for a friend, but he had it saved on his phone,” she said. “And Elvis saw it and smiled and -- I'm not even kidding you -- leans into the phone to give his dad a kiss, and then kept going.”

“I kept playing the video again and he kept trying to press the button, and he just kept going in and out, kissing the phone and kissing his dad,” Kloots continued. “My heart, of course, just melted. But in a way, it just made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad, even though it's been over three months.”

Kloots also shared a video of Elvis watching another clip, showing the Broadway star thanking fans for purchasing his single, “Live Your Life.”

During his 94-day hospital stay, Kloots performed the song in honor of Cordero daily on social media. On Monday, she teared up after performing the tribute one last time.

On Wednesday, Cordero's close pal, actor Zach Braff, discussed the sad loss and shared details of the illness on his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

"For clarity’s sake, he didn’t have COVID-19 anymore. But what COVID did to Nick is what it does to a lot of people, it comes in and wreaks havoc on your body," Braff explained. "Then it leaves and you don’t have it anymore, but you’re left with what the doctors called ‘lungs that look like Swiss cheese.'"

"He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back," he added.

