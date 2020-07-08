Amanda Kloots Shares How Tennis Has Helped Her Through 'Really Hard' Time Following Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is working to learn something new after Nick Cordero's death. The widow of the late Broadway star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to reveal why she decided to start tennis lessons one month after Cordero's death due following his battle with the coronavirus.

"So I just got home from my tennis lesson and I have to tell you, I am just loving it so much," she tells her followers. "This is advice that a girlfriend of mine gave me. She said, 'Amanda, just try to find something brand new that you've never done before that you can just throw yourself into.' And so I choose tennis, and I'm loving it."

Kloots -- who shares a 1-year-old son, Elvis, with her late husband -- went on to share why tennis specifically was a good choice for her.

"I love that I get to leave the house, and move my body, sweat and focus, and think about something completely new and different. It's really, really helping me," she said. "... I've had a really hard time lately, the last two weeks especially. But these little things do seem to be helping here or there. This one, this new hobby, is a great thing."

"I highly recommend it for anyone who's grieving, going through a loss, just to dive into something completely new," she added.

Kloots' latest update came one day after she posted about missing Cordero "more and more" each day.

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," Kloots wrote. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always."

Watch the video below for more on Kloots and Cordero.