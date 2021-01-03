Amanda Seyfried Is a Coral Queen at 2021 Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried promised ET she'd give fans a fashion moment at the 2021 Golden Globes, and needless to say, she certainly didn't disappoint!

The 35-year-old Mank star was a vision for Sunday's awards ceremony in an Oscar de la Renta design. Her strapless, custom sorbet silk cady dress featured hand-crafted taffeta silk flowers. She accessorized Forevermark jewelry, which included vivid yellow drop earrings, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold, and a Forevermark by Rahaminov diamond choker, set in 18k white gold.

While speaking to ET back in November, Seyfried joked that she couldn't wait for the Globes, as she was "desperate for a fashion moment" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'll give it to you, I promise!" she exclaimed. "I think it's gonna be something else. It's going to be something that I haven't done in a while."

Marcus Mam

Seyfried is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank. If she takes home the category, this will mark her first-ever Golden Globe win.

"It just feels really good; it's my first nomination," Seyfried told ET of the recognition. "It'll sink in. There’s so much going on... and life is happening. So it's gonna take a day."

"If this opportunity had come a little earlier in my career, I don't think I would have been able to rise to the occasion in this way," she continued. "I was really ready to embody somebody else like this and I didn't realize until it became an opportunity that I couldn't resist. But I think I worked really hard. It feels good to be in the conversation and to have a spotlight on my performance."