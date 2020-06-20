Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

Get ready for the Amazon Summer Sale, which will focus on discount summer fashions. This event is being called the Big Style Sale and it starts on Monday, June 22 -- just around the corner!

Luxury brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs Quay and many more are featured in the sale, which means great deals on covetable fashion finds. Get a sneak peek at items slated to go on sale here.

According to CNBC, the online retail giant intends to jumpstart sales to sellers and retailers whose sales were drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July. The Amazon Fashion Summer Sale also serves as an opportunity for shoppers who have been hit financially in recent months to find deals and buy things at a discounted price.

After a notice was sent to sellers on Tuesday seen by CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the event is happening. "The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokeswoman said. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

"We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales," the notice says. "To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation."

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Nike and Ray-Ban, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels. Amazon also purchased Shopbop in 2006.

As we wait for more details on the Amazon Summer Sale to be revealed, take a look at some of our favorite Amazon Fashion brands:

Daily Ritual: Soft and cozy basics -- from joggers to jumpsuits -- created with lounging in mind. Shop the brand's wide array of regular and plus sizes.

Goodthreads: Men's and women's denim of all varieties, plus everything you need to go with it: tops, outerwear and accessories.

Lark & Ro: This brand boasts all kinds of workwear (blazers, shift dresses, trousers) and elevated basics (printed camis, stirrup leggings, tie-waist button-downs).

Spotted Zebra: Cheery and affordable children's clothes, often in convenient two- or three-packs. Stock up on your kids' favorite Disney gear here, too.

Mae: Loungewear, underthings and swimwear whose bestsellers include cropped French terry pants, matching pajama sets and a silky sleep mask.

