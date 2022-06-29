Amber Heard is Still Being Investigated in Ongoing Perjury Case in Australia

Amber Heard's legal trouble isn't over. Weeks after losing against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a defamation trial, ET has learned that the 36-year-old actress is still being investigated in an ongoing perjury case in Australia.

In a statement to ET on Tuesday, a spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment said, "The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia."

The spokesperson confirmed that the case is "ongoing."

Heard and Depp were still married in May 2015 when she brought their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country without declaring them, despite the country having a strict quarantine policy. The Yorkshire Terriers failed to go through customs and adhere to Australia's required 10-day quarantine. In July 2015, the actress was officially charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals, but after pleading guilty to falsifying travel documents in court, the case was closed.

Depp spoke out about the incident during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview in September 2015. "We were under the impression we had all the paperwork done for the dogs," Depp explained at the time. "We were there with the dogs in front of everybody."

In April 2016, Depp and Heard issued an apology via video where she said she was "truly sorry" for not following the rules to declare the dogs.

Despite the case being closed, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment told E! News in October 2021 that "the department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter."

This ongoing case comes on the heels of Depp's defamation lawsuit win against her. The actor first filed his $50 million lawsuit against her in March 2019 after she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. While the article did not mention Depp by name, it came amid their contentious 2016 divorce which had made news headlines over the previous two years.

Depp, meanwhile, will also head back to court in July for in regards to a 2018 assault-related lawsuit from former colleague, Gregory Brooks, who worked as a location manager on the actor's crime-drama film, City of Lies. The lawsuit is now set to go to trial, and Depp will once again be represented by lawyer Camille Vasquez.

In court docs, Brooks alleges he was not only verbally attacked by Depp, but that Depp physically assaulted him, punching two times in the rib cage. Brooks says he suffered physical pain and psychological injury.