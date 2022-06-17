Amber Heard Says Doctor's Binder Could Have Changed Johnny Depp Verdict if Allowed Into Evidence

Amber Heard is adamant that a key piece of evidence could have triggered a much different outcome, possibly in her favor, had the jury been privy to it in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.

In a sneak peek of the Aquaman star's interview with Savannah Guthrie that is part of a Dateline special set to air Friday night on NBC, Heard is asked point-blank by Guthrie if there is "one piece of evidence that you wish the jury had seen that you could point to and say, 'Ah! This would have made a difference.'" Heard answers "yes" before Guthrie asks, "What is it?"

"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to," Heard explained.

Guthrie then recounts how Depp's lawyers refuted the abuse claims and that not one woman came forward alleging the Pirates of the Caribbean actor hit them.

"Look what happened to me when I came forward," Heard shot back. "Would you?" Dateline will air the interview Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

In an exclusive interview with @SavannahGuthrie, Amber Heard continues to defend herself and insist that she was a victim of abuse by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/JRsax8cLuV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 17, 2022

Heard had previously told Guthrie she doesn't have hard feelings for Depp despite losing the defamation case earlier this month. In part two of Heard's sit-down interview with Guthrie, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her personal feelings for Depp despite their highly-publicized legal battle and the toll it took on her.

"Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart," Heard told Guthrie of her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2016. "I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."

Their six-week trial began a little over three years after Depp filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 following the Washington Post op-ed she wrote which detailed how she was the victim of domestic violence. While Depp's name was not mentioned in the article, the piece came out as their contentious 2016 divorce continued to make news headlines. Depp ultimately won the case when the jury unanimously sided with him and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard, for her part, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Heard told Guthrie she knows she wasn't a "likeable" or a "perfect" victim. "When I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human," she explained.

"I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak," Heard said of being fearful of speaking out following the trial. "I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this, sort of, silencing."

A juror in the defamation trial told ABC News that Heard's story "didn't add up" to him. ABC News did not reveal the name of the juror who spoke out, but instead identified him as "one of five men on the jury," while the other two of the seven jurors were women.

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury -- all of us were very uncomfortable…," said the juror in a segment that aired Thursday on Good Morning America. "She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold… Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears.'"