Amber Heard Shares New Video With Newborn Daughter

Amber Heard is enjoying life as a new mom.

Almost a week after revealing that she welcomed a baby girl named Oonagh, the 35-year-old actress shared a new video with her daughter. In the clip, her bundle of joy wears a beige onesie with rainbows as Heard holds her and drinks a green juice.

"You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer," the new mom wrote alongside the video, which shows her kitchen filled with fruits.

Last week, the Aquaman star announced that she had a baby girl on her own terms. She shared a photo of herself cradling the little one, explaining her decision to become a mother.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote in part. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

A source told ET that Heard "has wanted to be a mother for quite some time now."

"After her mom passed away, she was going through a hard time and was very sad. Her desire to become a mom grew even stronger and she wanted to make a big life change," the source shared, adding that the actress realized she also wanted a child of her own after seeing her sister have a baby.

"Amber kept the news very private and only her inner most circle knew about the baby," the source says. "She had the baby via surrogacy because she was anxious about having a baby and any health complications that could arise in her body. She is so thrilled with how the surrogacy worked out and is beyond happy to be a mom."

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp. They divorced in 2017, though a contentious legal battle between the two continues to this day. She also dated Elon Musk before splitting in early 2018.