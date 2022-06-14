Amber Heard Stands by Her Allegations Against Johnny Depp: 'To My Dying Day'

In the words of Amber Heard, "I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth."

On Tuesday, more of the actress' NBC News sit-down with Today's Savannah Guthrie -- her first since a verdict was reached in her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial -- was aired. During the interview, Heard confirmed that she stands by everything she said during the trial and the accusations she waged against Depp.

"Of course -- to my dying day will stand by every word of my testimony," she said. When asked if Depp stating that he never hit Heard was a lie, she responded, "Yes, it is."

The actress also made her opinion of social media's impact on the case known. "I think [the] vast majority of this trial was played out on social media," she said. "I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok and the jury’s not immune to that." Heard noted, "I think even the most well-intentioned juror -- it would have been impossible to avoid this."

"Even if you think that I'm lying," she later said, "you still couldn’t tell me, look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation."

Speaking of the support for Depp, Heard recalled passing blocks of people "holding signs saying 'Burn the witch,' 'Death to Amber'" and his fans inside the courtroom.

"This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through," she told Guthrie. "I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

When asked whether Depp had better lawyers, Heard said, "His lawyers certainly did a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues."

Heard alleged that important pieces of evidence were kept out of this case as compared with their previous case in the U.K. and admitted she was not feeling confident on the day of the verdict.

On the topic of freedom of speech, Heard told Guthrie truth was "all I spoke and I spoke it to power and I paid the price."

NBC News

While Heard claimed she never had to instigate violence, but did respond to it, Guthrie pressed her about the audio of the actress saying she started a fight. “When your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for," Heard responded, "but when you’re in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'Hey, this is black or white' ‘cause it’s anything but when you’re living in it."

While addressing the audio of herself telling Depp to tell the world he's a victim of domestic abuse, Heard explained, "Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt from."

"I was talking in those recordings as a person," she added, "in extreme amount of emotional, psychological and physical distress."

However, Heard took responsibility for her behavior, telling Guthrie she was half of a relationship that was both ugly and could be "very beautiful."

"It was very, very toxic," she acknowledged. "We were awful to each other."

For her part, "I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship," Heard said. "I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret -- freely and openly and voluntarily talked about what I did. I talked about the horrible language. I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn’t even know the difference between, you know, right and wrong."

The jury decided that Depp was defamed by Heard with actual malice and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap. Heard was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim regarding a statement made by Depp's former lawyer.

More of Heard's interview can be found Wednesday, June 15 on Today and Friday, June 17 on Dateline NBC at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT.