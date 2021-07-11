Amelia and Delilah Hamlin on Their Mom's Advice for Handling Public Attention (Exclusive)

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin have learned a thing or two from their mom Lisa Rinna when it comes to being in the spotlight. In an interview with ET's Denny Directo last week, the models opened up about her mom's simple and straightforward words of wisdom.

"She'll be like, 'Just F the haters,'" they shared at the JBL True Summer Campaign, celebrating a return to live music and a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative on Thursday.

"It's kinda just part of it," Amelia shrugged. "You can't even really say anything about it."

"She just has always been like, 'Oh, just ignore it!'" Delilah shared of their mom's advice.

In addition to having famous parents in Rinna and Harry Hamlin, both Deliah and Amelia's relationships are in the public eye. Delilah is dating Love Island star Eyal Booker, while Amelia is in a relationship with Scott Disick.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

Thursday's function was the first live event held at the Santa Monica Pier in 18 months due to the pandemic, and stars came out in full force. Performances included Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and DJ Sophia Eris, while Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa, Michael Evans Behling and Samantha Logan and more stars were in attendance.

The pandemic has been a time for both sisters to reevaluate their priorities and what matters.

"Life's too short. I feel like travel and just [spending] time with family [is on my bucket list]," Amelia shared of her post-coronavirus pandemic plans -- which may include a collaboration with Rinna Beauty. "And stay grounded. I feel like I've learned a lot about that."

"I think that what I've learned through this whole COVID experience, it's not really about the certain goals I have," Delilah added, noting interests in fashion and singing. "I think my biggest goal, like the bigger picture, is really to set my mind and work hard to my best ability, and I think that's my work goal for now."

