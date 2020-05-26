America Ferrera Celebrates 'Magical' Son Sebastian's 2nd Birthday

America Ferrera is celebrating her son Sebastian’s second birthday. The Superstore actress took to social media on Monday to share a sweet post in honor of her adorable “burrito.”

“Bazzito Burrito is 2 today! 🎉,” Ferrera, 36, wrote on Instagram. “What an amazing 2 years it’s been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy. Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast!! 🎂.”

“Thank you @sha_sha_fierce for the delicious and beautiful cake!” she continued. “I ate Lucia’s piece and will deliver to her via breast milk.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Sebastian (whose face was covered with an emoji, presumably to protect his identity) blowing out two candles on a cake covered in sprinkles with a green truck on top.

“Happy birthday beautiful boy :-),” commented actress Zoe Saldana.

Sebastian is the eldest of Ferrera’s two children with husband Ryan Piers Williams, 38.

The couple welcomed their second child, Lucia, on May 4, and Ferrera recently opened up about the struggles she faced being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick," she explained to actress Katie Lowes on her podcast, Katie's Crib. "I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane.”

“I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety and my blood pressure go up,” the Ugly Betty star also shared. “And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I'm sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head. [I realized] early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn't serve you, especially in a time where you just don't need that added stress when you're pregnant."

See more on Ferrera and her family below.