'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Drops Nightmarish Trailer on Friday the 13th

Double the horror, double the fun. American Horror Story: Double Feature is gearing up to bring all new nightmares to the small screen.

FX dropped a new trailer on Friday the 13th for the upcoming episodes of the acclaimed horror anthology series, which revealed more than ever about the terrifying stories that make up the new, twisted 10th season.

The video begins with Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Doris Gardener's (Lily Rabe) family arriving to their new home and getting settled. Harry then tells Evan Peter's Austin and Frances Conroy's Belle Noir how he has writer's block.

"That won't last long, trust me," Peter's character says before Wittrock is seen maniacally writing non-stop. Eerie scenes then flash of Rabe accidently cutting herself, being chased and someone breaking into the Gardener's home. Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin are also seen in the wild scenes.

"We're not safe here," the voiceover says.

Creator Ryan Murphy first revealed the season's title, and explained that they would be telling two different stories, "One by the sea, one by the sand." A hallucinatory trailer -- in the style of the show's iconic credit sequences and dreamlike ad campaigns -- dropped in late July, revealing the first story is titled "Red Tide," while the second part is titled "Death Valley."

The promo itself appeared to suggest that one story would tackle freakish, fang-bearing humanoid monsters resembling the vampires from shows like Salem's Lot or The Strain. Meanwhile, the other story will apparently involve aliens, UFOs and abductions.

ET previously reported that Culkin would be joining returning stars Grossman, Peters, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson.

Notably, Paulson and Peters are returning to the franchise after having to sit season 9 out. Bates also returns to the franchise for the first time since Apocalypse, which saw her reprise her villainous Coven role opposite Porter, who was coming off an Emmy nomination for her breakout appearance on Cult. Meanwhile, Ross, Lourd, Wittrock, Grossman and Rabe are all back after appearing on last year's 1984.

Part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX.