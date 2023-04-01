'American Horror Story' Season 12 Casting Guide: Cara Delevingne Joins Kim Kardashian in 'Delicate'

American Horror Story, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning and long-running FX anthology series, is gearing up for season 12. Dubbed Delicate, the newest installment looks to be a significant departure from seasons of the past.

As production for the newest installment gets underway, casting and other details are slowly being revealed. Among them is the fact that Kim Kardashian is making her franchise debut alongside returning alum Emma Roberts.

Here's everything ET knows about the plot details and cast.

Season 12 Cast

As revealed by Murphy, Kardashian and Roberts will lead season 12. "Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram alongside a short video teasing the new season.

Following the social media announcement, Murphy commented on Kardashian's casting. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While this marks Kardashian's first time in Murphy's extended universe, season 12 sees Roberts returning to the AHS franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984. She has also starred in the Fox series, Scream Queens, which was created by Murphy, Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

In addition to the two leads, THRreported that Matt Czuchry has also joined the cast following the cancellation of The Resident after six seasons on Fox.

More recently, Cara Delevingne has been seen filming on location in New York City alongside Roberts, with Deadlineconfirming that she's also joined the growing ensemble as a series regular. However, details about her character remain unknown.

ET has reached out for more details on both Czuchry and Delevingne.

Season 12 Plot

In a first for the franchise, season 12 of American Horror Story will be led and written by one person. In this instance, that is Halley Feiffer.

The new season is being adapted by Feiffer from Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition. According to its publisher, the book is being described as a "feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby."

Meanwhile, a description of the novel, which is available in August, reads: "The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens -- while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

No other official details about the plot or creative have been confirmed, but Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu has also been spotted on set, reportedly helming an episode of the upcoming installment.

American Horror Story season 12 is expected to debut in the fall on FX and Hulu.