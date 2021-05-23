'American Idol' Crowns New Champion for Season 19 -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After weeks of heated competition, themed musical nights, emotional backstories, and unprecedented challenges -- including extensive COVID-19 protocols and the unexpected exit of two popular contestants -- American Idol crowned a new winner on Sunday.

First, we're going to look at how the night unfolded. Scroll down to find out who won and who came up just short.

The season 19 grande finale saw the final three face off with some beautiful performances as they battled it out for viewers' votes, while judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave feedback and celebrated their journeys.

For the two-hour finale, it all came down to Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler, who each performed several times in an effort to earn America's votes.

The first round saw each of the singers deliver a song chosen by the judges. Kinstler was given the challenge of taking on Celine Dion's "All by Myself," and the hopeful hit the song's high note with even more power than the diva herself.

Spence hit the stage next, and belted out a velvety rendition of "Georgia on My Mind" that just wowed the judges, with Bryan saying he could "smell the magnolias," because the song transported him.

Beckham, meanwhile, closed out the first round with a stunning, deeply powerful delivery of the Beatles' "Blackbird," that he managed to infuse with so much gravitas and meaning just through the effortlessness of his vocals and his undeniable stage presence.

For the second round of performances, the contestants chose songs dedicated to their hometowns, and featured emotional video packages about each of the contestants visiting their families.

Kinstler went from taking on a Celine Dion song to giving her all to covering a Whitney Houston tune, “I Have Nothing," which left the judges floored.

Spence chose to pay homage to Georgia yet again, and put his own stamp on the iconic Sam Cooke tune "A Change Is Gonna Come" that left the judges in tears.

Beckham, meanwhile, visits his family and friends in Apple Valley, California, to reconnect with his roots before taking the stage to deliver a stirring rendition of "Fire Away" by Chris Stapleton.

By the end of the second round of performances, it came time to find out who would be finishing third, and which singers would be moving on to the Top 2. After the votes were counted -- in what host Ryan Seacrest said was an incredibly close call -- Spence and Beckham moved forward, while Kinstler was sent home!

Kinstler took the results well, smiling and blowing kisses to the audience as she took her leave from the stage.

As the show continued, they filled the remaining nearly two hours with some superstar performances and some eliminated contestants who wowed earlier this season.

Mickey Guyton was joined by Alyssa Wray for a duet of Guyton's "Black Like Me," after which Beckham and Spence were joined by former contestants Deshawn Goncalves and Hunter Metts and they all performed with Fall Out Boy.

Each of the judges performed songs as well, with Bryan belting out “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi with Casey Bishop, before Richie performing "We Only Have One World." Finally, Perry belted out a rendition of her new song, "Thinking Of You," with Metts.

For their final numbers of the night, Beckham delivered a moving cover of Ed Sheeran's "Afterglow," while Spence ended the night on the emotional tune "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo.

After all the songs were sung and the votes counted, this season's American Idol winner is...

... Chayce Beckham!

Spence -- the season 19 runner-up -- embraced Beckham after the big announcement and the artist closed out the show with a performance of his original tune, "23."

Congrats to the new American Idol!

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the Idol judges after Sunday's big finale, and they opened up about Beckham's big win and the wild and crazy Season 19.

When reflecting on whether or not America made the right choice with their votes, Bryan admitted, "That's always the big question at the end."

"I think [it makes sense] when you look at Chayce's relatability and [his] underdog story," Bryan said, adding that Beckham's performances were always exciting and relatable and his talent and determination won over the hearts of viewers.

However, getting this far is a big accomplishment for anyone -- whether you win or lose -- and Bryan says the real challenge comes with how this season's contestants run with the popularity and exposure they've received.

"We'll see how Willie and Grace and even our Top 5 and Top 10, handle this opportunity," Bryan shared.

With Season 19 in the bag, the big question is whether or not this trio of judges will return for another go-around, and Perry admitted that it's more up to the viewers and the fans than them.

"If you want us, let us know!" Perry said with a broad smile.

Check out the video below to hear more about this wild season of American Idol.