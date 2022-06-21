'American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby

Scotty McCreery has news to sing about: He's going to be a dad!

The American Idol alum, who won the 10th season of the singing competition, is expecting his first child with wife Gabi Dugal. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

"Baby boy McCreery coming soon!" the performer confirmed in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," McCreery told People, which was first to report the news. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

Now, they'll be a family of three by December. While this marks the first child for the longtime couple, they won't have to learn everything for the first time considering Gabi is a pediatric nurse. "If the baby coughs, I'll be like, 'Hey, Gabi, is this okay? What's happening here?'" the future dad told People. "So, knowing that she has that experience, I think will be huge."

