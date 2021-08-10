'America's Got Talent': Fan Favorite Gets the Axe in Shocking Semifinals Results Show!

After 16 seasons, America's Got Talent can still serve up some surprises! After the first night of the semifinals round, Wednesday's results show proved to be truly shocking right from the start.

The 11 acts that hit the stage at the Dolby Theater on Tuesday returned on Wednesday to see which of them would secure a place in the finals, and which of them would be going home. Only five could move on, meaning six would be leaving empty-handed.

The night began as host Terry Crews announced the three acts who were "on the bubble," in sixth, seventh and eighth place in the total vote count. In a twist that left judge Simon Cowell speechless, these three acts included two Golden Buzzer winners -- singer Jimmie Herrod and the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team -- as well as comedian Michael Winslow.

These contestants would be the acts eligible for the audience vote save and a judges save, but it really came as shock to the entire judges' panel.

Crews then revealed the contests who would be performing again, and which acts would be sent packing.

The first contestant to earn spot in the finals was stand-up comedian Gina Brillon, followed by self-taught 16-year-old aerialist Aidan Bryant and talented family man magician Dustin Tavella.

Meanwhile, the hopefuls who got the axe included 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita, the child dance crew Beyond Belief Dance Company, Broadway songstress Tory Vagasy, singer-songwriter Madilyn Bailey and vocal group Korean Soul.

The night came down to the acts in jeopardy, and America chose to save Jimmie Herrod -- a result that delighted the judges. The final slot went to the winner of the Judges' Save vote, which eventually went to World Taekwondo Demonstration Team!

This means Police Academy star Michael Winslow -- who had earned the Audience Save vote in the quarterfinals round -- has finished his AGT journey.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the judges on Tuesday after the semifinals, and it seemed that Heidi Klum had a fairly good feel for which acts were gonna make it through to the next round.

"I loved Jimmie [Herrod] ... I think he was fantastic," Klum shared. "Only he could end the show, because who could follow him? Nobody! I think Gina [Brillon] was fantastic, the comedian. I also love Aidan [Bryant], who is the aerialist!"

For Cowell, the one to watch this year seems to be Bryant, who pulled off an epic pyrotechnic-filled performance that seemed to really resonate with viewers at home.

"The contestant who has really, really, really blown me away every week is Aiden. Sixteen years old, self-taught, no safety mat, you know? If he was to fall it would be a disaster," Cowell shared. "I think he's doing incredible."

"But [the competition] is gonna be really open this year," Cowell added. "More open than other years."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds.