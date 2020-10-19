Amy Duggar King Responds to Fan Telling Her to 'Pick Up the Pace' With Having Kids

Amy Duggar King is speaking out after a social media user criticized her for not having more kids. The 34-year-old niece to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic of a DM she received, along with a message to the sender.

In the DM in question, the unnamed social media user told Amy that she's "a good mom" to her and husband Dillon King's 1-year-old son Daxton, but "a little behind some other famous people who are having four babies by the time they are 20."

"I think your body is fine to have more. I like you [to] have a fun life but don't be selfish with your life," the fan wrote in part. "Pick up the pace, you should have been pregnant again like yesterday."

While Amy wrote that she "tried so hard not to post this," she felt she had to speak her mind.

"I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!? and literally tells me that my body is OK to produce more childen [sic]," Amy wrote. "... First off I'm flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says, 'I think your body is ready to pop out more kids' to a total stranger?!"

Amy continued by revealing that she's still healing from her C-section, struggling with vertigo, and dealing with exhaustion.

"This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game," she wrote. "I need to give it my all. I need to stay creative and focus on 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can't imagine being pregnant again right now. I'd be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that's OK to admit."

"I'm a very hands-on mom, and I also want to give my son my full attention," she continued. "This toddler stage is so amazing and I don't want to miss a thing!"

Amy noted that her body "is not a factory" and that "it's WORK" to have a child, before revealing that she and her husband "are teetering" on the idea of just being parents to one.

"I am an only child, and I think I grew up just fine. So cheers to the mama's who decide to have one child! Honestly we are teetering on that idea," she wrote. "Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos, it's just not for me."

"But kudos to those mamas who do! God gave you super human strength. Deep down even though in a way it terrifies me I'd love to foster or adopt," Amy added. "It's exhausting always being compared to other people. I'm in my 30s now, away from that show and I'm so over it. It just has to stop."

When ET spoke to the couple back in December 2018, Amy made it clear that a large family wasn't something she was planning.

"Maybe not 12 or 20 [kids]. One or two, maybe three," Amy said at the time, alluding to her famous family's many children. "We kinda have our own way of doing things."

As for her relationship with her extended family, Amy told ET that she has no ill will toward them, despite being estranged.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path and we're all just doing things differently," she said. "I'm doing things differently and I'm happy where I'm at. I'm happy for them. Things are definitely different, but I'm happy for everybody.”