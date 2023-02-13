Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Announce Their First Comedy Tour Together

Comedy legends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road! For their first-ever joint comedy tour, the Saturday Night Live alums have announced a limited run of four East Coast shows in spring 2023.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour, produced by Live Nation, will showcase the comedy stylings of real-life best friends Fey and Poehler like fans have never seen them before. “Thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," a press release for the tour teased.

The tour kicks off on April 28 at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The following month, the pair will perform at the Chicago Theatre on May 20. The tour then heads to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9. Then, Fey and Poehler will wrap up the four-show stint on June 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Fey and Poehler's storied friendship dates back to 1993 when they met at Chicago's ImprovOlympic theater. The funny women went on to co-star on Saturday Night Live, collaborate on several blockbuster comedy hits -- such as Mean Girls, Sisters, Baby Mama and Anchorman 2 -- and co-host the Golden Globes Awards four times.

Pre-sales for the Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m local time, including an artist pre-sale with code RESTLESS. General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m local time on ticketmaster.com.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Fey and Poehler joked in the press release.