Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Are Chic in Multiple Golden Globes Hosting Looks

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are stunning as hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes. The actresses are hosting the star-studded evening from two separate locations -- Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan.

Poehler and Fey arrived on the red carpet in their first looks, both looking fabulous in little black dresses. Poehler sparkled in a custom button-down mini belted dress by Moschino, accessorized with tights and platform sandals. Fey rocked a Versace blazer mini dress, styled with dotted stockings and pointed-toe pumps.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The duo later changed into their second outfits. Fey chose a floral print wrap dress with puffed shoulders, styled with suede boots and a statement necklace. Poehler opted for a black quarter-length sleeve dress with lace trim, styled with a choker necklace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For their final looks, Fey paired a gold sequin jacket and black trousers. Poehler wore a black dress with flared skirt, structured shoulders and deep neckline with a ring accent.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This marks the fourth time the comedy duo is hosting the Golden Globe Awards. The night, which honors the best in film and television chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will feature celebrity presenters in-person and virtual appearances from nominees.