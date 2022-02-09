Amy Schneider Quits Her Day Job After Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Run

Amy Schneider is leaving her day job in the past. The former Jeopardy! contestant took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she'd left her job as a software engineer following her historic run on the game show.

"Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!" she wrote. "It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess?"

"But regardless of the outcome," Schneider continued, "I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!"

Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday! It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess? But regardless of the outcome I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 8, 2022

In a previous tweet, Schneider hinted at what the future may hold for her.

"I've done some more press, and I've also been taking a ton of meetings with different people that want to work with me in various ways, started to plan what charitable work I want to do, worked on a proposal for a book," she wrote in part.

I've done some more press, and I've also been taking a ton of meetings with different people that want to work with me in various ways, started to plan what charitable work I want to do, worked on a proposal for a book, a murder to plan, and Guilder to frame for it. I'm swamped! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 8, 2022

Schneider's Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end last month after 40 games. She first made headlines in December after setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman at 21, beating Julia Collins' 20 wins.

The next month, Schneider made history when she surpassed Matt Amodio as the second-most winning contestant on the long-running game show. Ken Jennings holds the record with 74 games.

Schneider ended her run with a total of $1,382,800 winnings, the most by a woman and the fourth-most of anyone during regular season play.

Schneider is also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.