Amy Schumer Dresses Up as Ellen DeGeneres, Jokes She's Taking Over the Show

Amy Schumer is having viewers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show doing a double take! The 40-year-old comedian shows up on the show dressed exactly like host Ellen DeGeneres.

"How did this happen?" DeGeneres asks upon seeing Schumer sporting a nearly identical outfit and hairstyle.

"Am I not taking over the show?" Schumer quips, referencing Ellen's final season. "I was so confused because they invited me and I know you're kind of wrapping things up, so I thought I was going to become you, and take over the show. Is that not the plan?"

Going along with it, DeGeneres says she "would love it" if Schumer took over the show but adds she "didn't know anything about it."

Commenting on the Life & Beth star's look, the 64-year-old host adds, "You almost really do look like me. It's kind of scary."

Schumer and DeGeneres then switch seats, and Schumer is in the host's chair. "This is good," she says. "Thank you, we have a great crowd. We have a great crowd on my show."

Schumer then takes off the wig, insisting that it was "just a bit."

While she's not taking over Ellen, she will be co-hosting the Oscars on Sunday and jokes that she plans on being "freshly canceled."

She also got advice from DeGeneres, who hosted the awards show in 2007 and 2014.

"Well, I think, have fun!" DeGeneres suggests. "And you know everybody, that's the thing. You've been in the business long enough that you're going to look out there and everybody knows you, and you know them. That helps tremendously."

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.