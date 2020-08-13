Amy Schumer on Considering a Surrogate After Deciding 'I Can't Be Pregnant Ever Again'

Amy Schumer is opening up about her plans to expand her family. The actress and comedian has kept fans updated on her efforts to give her 1-year-old son, Gene, a sibling. In a new interview, she says after trying IVF, she's considering other ways to become a mom again, including surrogacy. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she says.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer says in a sneak peek of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, posted by People. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again. ... We thought about a surrogate. But I think we're going to hold off for right now."

The Trainwreck star recently revealed to fans that she's holding off on her family plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, so for now, she's putting all her attention on her baby boy.

"Life is so much more beautiful," she gushes of motherhood. "He's the best thing in my life."

Schumer's three-part HBO Max docuseries, Expecting Amy, offered fans a candid look into her career, marriage to Chris Fischer and complicated pregnancy journey.

"I feel like people relate to me and I wanna be as open as possible so that I can help women feel better about themselves," Schumer told ET last month. "Because we all go through [so much]. [We] get our periods, we all [go through] all this stuff that we're not supposed to talk about. And with a pregnancy, we're supposed to make it look easy and I just really reject that, so I wanted people to hopefully feel better and educate other women about what might happen if they get pregnant."

During her pregnancy with Gene, the comedian suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect that she said made her feel like she had food poisoning for nine months. She told ET she also experienced "every mother's worst nightmare" while pregnant.

"One of the hardest moments, I think, of my whole pregnancy, was when the doctor asked us to turn the camera off -- and that's every mother and parent's worst nightmare, is finding out that something's wrong," Schumer shared. "The whole time they thought something was wrong with his kidneys. But there's that scene in the hospital after they do an ultrasound they go, 'His kidneys are fine,' and we were like, 'What?!' Like, that didn't even seem like a possibility… But he's totally healthy and we're so grateful."

