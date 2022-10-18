Amy Schumer Shares Milestone Update on 3-Year-Old Son Gene (Exclusive)

Amy Schumer is one proud mom. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 41-year-old comedian at the premiere of Inside Amy Schumer in New York City on Tuesday, and she gave a sweet update on her 3-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Fischer.

"I can't. I can't handle it. He's too cute. He's too cute and he's talking so much," Schumer said. "And he's a supreme athlete, just [for] any recruiters. People go, 'Who works out? Where does he get it from?' I'm like 'What do you mean?'"

Schumer, who attended Tuesday's event with Fischer, was excited to finally debut new episodes of her show after a six-year hiatus.

"Has it really been six years? Oh my gosh," Schumer said. "I only want to say something if I feel like it can actually be funny and helpful. I really felt pretty hopeless for the last couple, six-ish years. You know what I mean? With all the different elections. And there's a lot to talk about now."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Schumer isn't afraid to tackle tough topics on the sketch comedy series, though she also does so with humor in mind.

"Nobody wants to feel like they're learning anything, so you try to make it so you laugh, and then you're like, 'Oh, that makes sense,'" Schumer explained, before sharing where she draws the line in her comedy.

"It's not funny to joke about harmful stereotypes and that kind of stuff, which I used to think was hilarious," she said. "Anybody that's complaining about how they want things to go back to the way they were is a problem."

Joining her on the show this season are a slew of A-list guest stars including Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn and Jesse Williams.

"People have gone out of their way to show up. I mean, I can't even believe it," Schumer said. "I'm just surprised at even tonight's event, I can't believe anybody [came]. Doesn't everybody just want to be home? I'm excited, but I'd rather be home."

Inside Amy Schumer debuts Oct. 21 on Paramount+.