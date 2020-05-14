Anderson Cooper Talks About 'Scary' Time Welcoming a Baby Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Anderson Cooper is adapting to life in quarantine with his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. The 52-year-old CNN anchor appears on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opens up about his experience as a new dad amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's scary. Look, I certainly didn't plan, who knew that there would be this pandemic at this time?" Cooper notes. "It is what it is and people throughout millennia have raised kids in difficult times and difficult circumstances. I think life continues and even when there is sadness and suffering, there is joy and beauty, and I think it's important to recognize both."

Cooper adds that the loss of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, in June 2019 taught him to appreciate the beauty in life.

"My mom died this past year, but in one year to have this incredible juxtaposition of my mom's life ending and her grandson's life beginning, it's just extraordinary," he says.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host notes that he's "blissfully happy" with his new son.

"I can't stop smiling," he says. "I just stare at him. I could watch him for hours and hours and hours, do nothing... I have a monitor where I can watch him on my phone, which is just obsessive."

Cooper has also revealed that he told Vanderbilt that he was having a son before she passed away. Here's more on that emotional mother-son moment.