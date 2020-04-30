Andrew Cuomo's Celebrity Admirers: Jada Pinkett Smith, Chelsea Handler and More

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has become a certified heartthrob in recent months, thanks to his daily press conferences and CNN interviews with his brother, Chris Cuomo.

The 62-year-old politician's leadership in this time of uncertainty has been well-received as most of the nation is quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and he's even caught the eye of some famous women. Andrew has only been single since September, after he and celebrity chef Sandra Lee called it quits following a 14-year relationship, and already the term "Cuomosexual" has entered our vocabulary.

Here's a look at the celebrities who have admitted to having crushes on the New York politician.

1. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

During an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 48-year-old actress admitted to her Girls Trip co-stars that she was a fan of the oldest Cuomo brother.

"My celebrity crush right now is Gov. Cuomo," Will Smith's wife admitted with a laugh. "I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. ...I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

2. Chelsea Handler

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for EMILY's List

The 45-year-old comedian went so far as to pen an open love letter that was published by Vogue about how she wants to be the governor's first lady.

"Out of the darkness, you, Andrew Cuomo, walk into my life, looking remarkably like the Incredible Hulk," she writes. "Your daily briefings have come at a time when I was beginning to wonder where the good men were and to feel despair that this was just the way the world was now."

Handler continues, "Thank you, Andrew Cuomo. Thank you for reminding us that there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth -- even when the news is bad."

"I love you, Andrew Cuomo," Handler says in praise of the politician. "Your daughters are lucky to have a dad like you. Thank you for showing us the heart of a New Yorker. But, most of all, thank you for your competence."

3. Chloe Sevigny

James Devaney/GC Images

During a recent phone interview with New York Magazine, the 45-year-old actress admitted that she too has a crush on the governor.

"I’m also one of those crushing-on-Cuomos. I know we’re not supposed to be. I know his history is very spotty," she says. "But I will say, tuning in to those press conferences every day has been very calming for me. There’s just something about his perspective, and the way he lays out the facts, and uses some sense of humor and personal anecdotes, I don’t know, I find it very relaxing."

4. Michelle Collins

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

If her Instagram is any indication, the former co-host of The View might be the politician's biggest fan. She even penned an editorial piece about her admiration of him for Marie Claire.

"The one thing I do have to look forward to every day like clockwork has been New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefings at 11 a.m. (Sometimes he’s late, and starts them at 11:30. I’ve started referring to this waiting time as 'Cuomo FOMO.')," the 38-year-old comedian writes. "Also: I think I’m in love with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo."

Collins concludes, "So Gov., if you’re interested, Powerpoint slide into my DMs and let’s make it official."

The Cuomo family is well aware of the fanfare. In fact, Cristina Cuomo, the wife of the governor's brother, Chris Cuomo, recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner via video chat about her brother-in-law's popularity.

"I'm really proud of Andrew," she said before jokingly adding, "I have a lot of incoming calls and texts and emails from friends, so I've put together a wait list of women who want to go out with him which is so cute."

And Cristina totally understands why Andrew is resonating with so many people at this time. "He's the Andrew that I've always known and admired and loved. He's providing the leadership that we're lacking so much now," she said. "We have someone talking straight to us, who is honest and sincere and, you know, is showing us, is calming us down and giving us all the information in real time and that's what he's been doing. It's amazing."

Here's more of our exclusive interview with the politician's sister-in-law: