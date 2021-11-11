Andrew Garfield On How 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Role Connected Him to His Late Mother (Exclusive)

For Andrew Garfield, his new drama, Tick, Tick… Boom!, holds a special significance. The actor opened up to ET about the connection between the musical and his late mother.

"This film, she’s in every frame for me," Garfield told ET's Matt Cohen at the AFI Fest premiere of the project.

Right before shooting the movie - and amidst the production of his upcoming film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Garfield lost his mother, Lynn, after a long battle with cancer.

There was an endless sorrow in having to say goodbye to my mother," he added, "But I know she’s here. I know she’s here."

Garfield opened up about his loss in a recent interview with Variety, and said that he was able to be by his mother's side in England when she passed.

“The good news about me and her is that we left nothing unsaid," Garfield shared in the profile. "We had all the quality time we could possibly have while she was here. And those last two weeks I got to be with her were probably the most profound two weeks of my life. To be with her and my dad and my brother, all of her friends, my nephews. It was full of grace in the midst of the terrible tragedy."

Garfield's father was with him at the premiere on Wednesday to watch his son's latest exciting project. In Tick, Tick… Boom!, Garfield portrays the late composer Jonathan Larson, who created Rent.

The musical biopic marks the directorial film debut of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Garfield admitted to ET that getting to work with Miranda was "overwhelming."

"I’m such a fan of Lin. Like I’m fan boy. Of Hamilton and In the Heights and everything that he creates, Freestyle Love Supreme, the whole thing," he shared. "So, you know, it’s like meeting a hero!"

"And they say to never do that, but you know, he’s the exception to the rule," he added. "Because he’s such an innocent, pure artist... it was him that really kind of gave me the confidence to think that I can maybe reach where Jonathan Larson needed me to reach."

Tick, Tick… Boom! hits select theaters Nov. 12, and premieres on Netflix Nov. 19.