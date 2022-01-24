Andrew Garfield Reveals the Only 3 People He Told About 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo

Andrew Garfield only trusted three people with the news that he would make his return to the Spider-Man franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 38-year-old actor, who played the web-slinging superhero in two previous Spider-Man films -- 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel -- shares who he let in on his secret.

“I lied to people for a good two years, and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great,” he tells host Ellen DeGeneres before revealing the three people he shared the exciting news with. “My dad, my brother and my mother -- at the time -- just kind of us."

Fans were delighted to see that, after months of speculation and rumors, Garfield joined his fellow Peter Parkers -- Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire (who played Spider-Man from 2002-2007) -- on-screen in the new film.

When it comes to the fans' reaction, the Tik, Tik ...Boom! star was happy he could pull it off. “It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a group of people who I knew would appreciate it,” he says.

Garfield didn’t just lie to the fans. In a recent interview, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor shared that he kept the secret from his ex-girlfriend and co-star, Emma Stone. “Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film? And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" he said on the Happy, Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I was like, 'I honestly don't even know what you're...' I kept it cone [of silence] even with her, it was hilarious."

Earlier this month, the actor spoke with ET about the chance to suit up next to Holland and Maguire for the film. “The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother," he said.

"And also, there's something spiritual that kind of happened and happens, and that we were exploring in the film, which is like, archetypically, the character is so alone," he added. "The isolation, that's an important part of the character in terms of the cannon of Spider-Man, for me in a way."