Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's Sons Have the Cutest Virtual Introduction on Father's Day: Watch!

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's kids are on the fast track to being besties! During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the 52-year-old host virtually introduced his son, 1-year-old Benjamin, to Cooper's son, 1-month-old Wyatt.

"I thought it would be fun if they met right now," Cohen explained of the decision to introduce the boys on WWHL's Father's Day episode.

Benjamin, wearing a grey button-up, and a yawning Wyatt didn't know what to make of each other, but their dads were quick to make the introductions.

"Look, that's going to be your good buddy Wyatt," Cohen said, as Cooper expressed similar sentiments to Wyatt. "... That's going to be your good buddy. We're going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're going to be great friends."

Cohen went on to remark how Wyatt, wearing a blue-and-white striped outfit, "looks like a mini" version of his 53-year-old dad.

"Someone sent this," Cooper responded of Wyatt's outfit. "It looks like a bathing suit from the 1920s."

"It really does. Your little baby is singing Edith Piaf wearing that outfit," Cohen quipped.

"He's not singing Edith Piaf! He makes a lot of squeaky sounds," Cooper corrected, adding that Wyatt's "lower lip trembles every now and then. It's very adorable."

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Cohen last month, he revealed that he's been sending some of Benjamin's hand-me-downs Wyatt's way.

"[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben's hand-me-downs, and he's got a great wardrobe ready for him," Cohen said. "It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, 'Do you like these?' He goes, 'I love them, I can't wait!'"

"So, we have a little funnel of clothes from my house to his ... and my nanny now works for Anderson," he continued. "We FaceTimed today for about a half an hour. We either FaceTime or talk on the phone, and we text all the time."

