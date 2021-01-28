Andy Cohen Hints at 'RHOC' Recast After Fans Call for Its Cancellation

Andy Cohen is ready for a Real Housewives of Orange County reboot. The franchise executive producer spoke out on social media after several fans -- including Meghan McCain -- called for the series to be canceled.

"It’s time to cancel RHOC," writer Evan Ross Katz tweeted on Thursday, to which McCain responded, "Yes."

"I think. you mean reBOOT," Cohen replied.

The most recent season of RHOC, starring Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, left fans largely unimpressed, especially amid drama between Dodd and Windham-Burke.

I think you mean reBOOT — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 28, 2021

The cast members butted heads throughout the season, and made headlines for their comments off-screen. Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian in December, and Dodd has made controversial remarks about COVID-19 and wore a hat that was seen as insensitive toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

On an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Dodd said she would not film with Windham-Burke.

"I know for a fact that I cannot film with her," she said. "There’s just no way, and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic."

Former OC Housewife Tamra Judge, meanwhile, is all about the reboot -- and seemingly ready to return following her departure after season 14.

I’m here for the reBOOT pic.twitter.com/1rjnYf31Lt — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) January 28, 2021

See more on RHOC in the video below.